Shining a light on teen mental health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the discussion around teen mental health has risen in recent years.

According to Dr. David Barnhart with Behavioral Sciences of Alabama, 29 percent of students reported having experienced poor mental health in 2021. If you have a teenager who may be struggling, watch the video at the top of this story to hear some of Dr. Barnhart’s advice.

To learn more about Behavioral Sciences of Alabama, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.