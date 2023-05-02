Deals
Shining a light on teen mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the discussion around teen mental health has risen in recent years.

According to Dr. David Barnhart with Behavioral Sciences of Alabama, 29 percent of students reported having experienced poor mental health in 2021. If you have a teenager who may be struggling, watch the video at the top of this story to hear some of Dr. Barnhart’s advice.

To learn more about Behavioral Sciences of Alabama, click here.

