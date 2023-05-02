Medical cannabis business applicant to host community meeting

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A medical cannabis business applicant will host a community forum Tuesday on medical marijuana for residents of North Alabama.

Leaders with RX Connection, LLC say they are seeking an integrated facility license. This means they would have the ability to cultivate, process, dispense, sale, and transfer medical cannabis if approved.

The company is planning to build a facility in the Henagar Industrial Park on Lake Drive.

Chris Polaszek, Chief Legal Officer of RX Connection, says when they saw the opportunity to partner with the city of Henagar and work with the people of Alabama, they felt excited. He and Troy King, who is doing compliance for the company, both believe Alabama residents can benefit from medical marijuana.

“When I was attorney general, I saw the extent of the opioid abuse... I saw the side effects of opioids. This is a better alternative,” said King. “It treats chronic pain. It delivers a lot of health benefits, and it does it in a safer and better way than the alternatives... as long as it’s controlled and it’s managed.”

Currently, the business is in the middle of the application process. Its application has been sent to the University of South Alabama for evaluation and recommendations, according to King.

During the program, community members can hear from the company’s head of security and representatives who oversee operations and construction of the facility. Polaszek says he will comment on the legal, capital raising, and regulatory aspects and wants to clear any misunderstandings of medical cannabis.

“We want to interact with and meet with as many people as we possibly can. We want to hear all the questions. It’s so important... for people in the community to understand what we stand for, what we believe in, what kind of companies we’ve created in other jurisdictions, [and] how we operate in a medical cannabis market,” said Polaszek.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that everyone agrees, you know, that we’re a good fit, and we’re a good partner,” Polaszek added.

Any Alabama resident can go to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission website and submit comments on all the applicants, including RX Connection, from now until May 14.

The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Henagar Community Center.

