Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Medical cannabis business applicant to host community meeting

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A medical cannabis business applicant will host a community forum Tuesday on medical marijuana for residents of North Alabama.

Leaders with RX Connection, LLC say they are seeking an integrated facility license. This means they would have the ability to cultivate, process, dispense, sale, and transfer medical cannabis if approved.

The company is planning to build a facility in the Henagar Industrial Park on Lake Drive.

Chris Polaszek, Chief Legal Officer of RX Connection, says when they saw the opportunity to partner with the city of Henagar and work with the people of Alabama, they felt excited. He and Troy King, who is doing compliance for the company, both believe Alabama residents can benefit from medical marijuana.

“When I was attorney general, I saw the extent of the opioid abuse... I saw the side effects of opioids. This is a better alternative,” said King. “It treats chronic pain. It delivers a lot of health benefits, and it does it in a safer and better way than the alternatives... as long as it’s controlled and it’s managed.”

Currently, the business is in the middle of the application process. Its application has been sent to the University of South Alabama for evaluation and recommendations, according to King.

During the program, community members can hear from the company’s head of security and representatives who oversee operations and construction of the facility. Polaszek says he will comment on the legal, capital raising, and regulatory aspects and wants to clear any misunderstandings of medical cannabis.

“We want to interact with and meet with as many people as we possibly can. We want to hear all the questions. It’s so important... for people in the community to understand what we stand for, what we believe in, what kind of companies we’ve created in other jurisdictions, [and] how we operate in a medical cannabis market,” said Polaszek.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that everyone agrees, you know, that we’re a good fit, and we’re a good partner,” Polaszek added.

Any Alabama resident can go to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission website and submit comments on all the applicants, including RX Connection, from now until May 14.

The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Henagar Community Center.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
Lawson Miller was found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of incest.
Marshall Co. man found guilty of rape, incest
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced its summer burning...
ADEM issues summer burning restrictions for some North Alabama counties
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
Kubach Jr. was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for...
Hartselle man arrested for alleged armed robbery, trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Officials with Decatur City Schools said they plan to make a home visit to see if the student...
Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting Decatur Shred Day
Medical cannabis community meeting scheduled in Henagar
Medical cannabis community meeting scheduled in Henagar
'What is a Woman?' bill introduced in Alabama legislature
'What is a Woman?' bill introduced in Alabama legislature