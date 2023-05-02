Magnolia Neuro Rehab provides a different perspective on therapy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Occupational therapists in Huntsville have a goal to provide clinical care while also making you feel right at home with Magnolia Neuro Rehab.

Magnolia Neuro Rehab is not located in a traditional doctor’s office. It is located in a cottage in Huntsville. That way you feel right at home while receiving care.

At Magnolia Neuro Rehab, many services are provided, including driving rehab, functional capacity evaluations, neuro rehab and much more. To learn more about Magnolia Neuro Rehab, click here.

