Magnolia Neuro Rehab provides a different perspective on therapy

At Magnolia Neuro Rehab, many services are provided, including driving rehab, functional capacity evaluations, neuro rehab and much more.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Occupational therapists in Huntsville have a goal to provide clinical care while also making you feel right at home with Magnolia Neuro Rehab.

Magnolia Neuro Rehab is not located in a traditional doctor’s office. It is located in a cottage in Huntsville. That way you feel right at home while receiving care.

To learn more about Magnolia Neuro Rehab, click here.

