Jewish woman raising awareness of antisemitism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Antisemitism is rapidly rising in the United States, as well as other countries around the world, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

It’s one of the oldest and most persistent forms of hatred. We’ve seen several recent incidents right here in the Tennessee Valley. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are still searching for the person responsible for the racist and antisemitic graffiti found on the side of Wahlburgers in MidCity District in February.

One Jewish woman named Karen Colbert is working to increase understanding of these tragic incidents. She has hosted programs at churches, including the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Huntsville and Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Madison.

During the programs, Colbert says she explains what antisemitism is. She asks people what they’ve done to combat antisemitism and challenges them to discover ways to bring awareness to it and get rid of it in our society.

She also shares examples of antisemitism, which include the denial and distortion of the Holocaust and the depiction of Jews as evil and subhuman, and educates people on the harmful stereotypes of Jewish people. Colbert says one of the common things people say is Jewish people are cheap, and this is problematic.

“We want you to be able to hear those things [and] recognize those things and know how to teach,” said Colbert. “People who did not think that was antisemitism are now saying, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know I was saying antisemitic things. I didn’t know that was a bad thing to say.’”

Colbert also uses posters and art to raise awareness. She shared a poster that said “Antisemitism = Racism” with a school board in Georgia after she says students weren’t reprimanded for drawing antisemitic art on bathroom walls.

“We went to the school board, and I made this poster actually for the press... It says antisemitism is racism,” said Colbert. “I show many paintings or pictures that are unusual, but they tell a story of survival because that’s what are theme is survival and appreciation.”

Colbert says she will continue to do this work right here in Huntsville and across the country.

