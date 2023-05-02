Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Huntville legend honored at alma mater

Condredge Holloway honored with naming of Athletic complex at Lee High School
Former Lee High standout and Tennessee Volunteers football legend Condredge Holloway honored...
Former Lee High standout and Tennessee Volunteers football legend Condredge Holloway honored with the naming of Lee High School's Fieldhouse. Holloway attended Lee High School where he was two sport star for the Generals.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first Black quarterback in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Tennessee. A two-time Canadian Football League Grey Cup Champion and Most Outstanding Player. Those accolades pale in comparison to Condredge Holloway having the opportunity to return to where it all started.

Holloway along with Huntsville City Schools unveiled the name of the Lee High School fieldhouse, the Condredge Holloway Athletic Complex on Monday. The field house helps the training and development of student-athletes in all sports on the Lee High School campus.

“This is just not a building, this is Lee High School,” Holloway said after the ceremony. “And, I went here.”

Holloway played baseball where he starred for the Generals and was drafted fourth overall in the Major League Baseball draft.

Holloway’s mother refused to sign the contract, insisting that her son attend college. Holloway attended the University of Tennessee where he made history becoming the first black Quarterback in the Southeastern Conference. Holloway was deemed the nickname the “Artful Dodger”

Holloway was also the first black baseball player in Volunteers history.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Jackson County after police chase
Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash
Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
That bill would label a child's exposure to drag queens or kings as sexual conduct.
Alabama lawmakers introduce anti-drag bill

Latest News

The Huntsville Havoc announced that Stuart Stefan is the franchise’s new head coach.
New Huntsville Havoc head coach announced
The Huntsville Havoc announced that Stuart Stefan is the franchise’s new head coach.
New Huntsville Havoc head coach announced
DeWayne McBride (22) declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday, announcing he will forego his...
UAB running back selected in NFL Draft
Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth...
Troy’s Jake Andrews selected in fourth found of NFL Draft