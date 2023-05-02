Huntville legend honored at alma mater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first Black quarterback in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Tennessee. A two-time Canadian Football League Grey Cup Champion and Most Outstanding Player. Those accolades pale in comparison to Condredge Holloway having the opportunity to return to where it all started.

Holloway along with Huntsville City Schools unveiled the name of the Lee High School fieldhouse, the Condredge Holloway Athletic Complex on Monday. The field house helps the training and development of student-athletes in all sports on the Lee High School campus.

“This is just not a building, this is Lee High School,” Holloway said after the ceremony. “And, I went here.”

Holloway played baseball where he starred for the Generals and was drafted fourth overall in the Major League Baseball draft.

Holloway’s mother refused to sign the contract, insisting that her son attend college. Holloway attended the University of Tennessee where he made history becoming the first black Quarterback in the Southeastern Conference. Holloway was deemed the nickname the “Artful Dodger”

Holloway was also the first black baseball player in Volunteers history.

