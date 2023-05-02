How millions of workers can stay ahead of the AI curve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of data entry and administrative jobs could be gone in the next five years and a new report blames it on artificial intelligence making its way into the workforce.

Two Alabama cybersecurity experts have ways at-risk workers can stay ahead of the curve, like Dr. Hudnall of the University of Alabama.

“Your natural jobs, like your data entry jobs, your administrative tasks, as A.I. progresses, those jobs are going to be significantly impacted,” Dr. Hudnall said.

He’s echoing predictions from the World Economic Forum that there could be 26 million fewer record-keeping and administrative jobs by 2027.

Cybersecurity expert, Marcus Sachs, from Auburn explains why this is a good thing for The Rocket City, given its digitally advanced footprint.

“I don’t see this as having a replacement problem here in Huntsville,” Sachs said. “This is certainly going to probably increase the size of the opportunities here because of the work and the research that’ll be needed.”

As for the millions of people who theoretically get replaced according to the new report, Sachs says he understands the worry.

“That’s a very rational fear. I think you’ll find that people in those jobs first, they won’t be fired immediately, it’ll take years,” Sachs said. He adds if this happens, it could force some people to give their careers a reboot.

“If you’re in that type of job and you’re concerned about it, it may be time to go back to school, maybe time to relearn things that are there,” Sachs said.

Since A.I. pulls together information that is already out there, Dr. Hudnall says there are two things that give him pause.

“The risk is the reduction in potential creativity in the future and the perpetuation of biases,” Dr. Hudnall said.

Even so, both cybersecurity experts explain A.I. can be used for good in the workplace.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.