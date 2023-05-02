Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Decatur man arrested for allegedly shooting into occupied building in April

Forbes allegedly used an “AR15 style weapon” to shoot at a building in the area of Clearview...
Forbes allegedly used an “AR15 style weapon” to shoot at a building in the area of Clearview Street and Morgan Avenue.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly shooting into an occupied building on April 23.

Nicquan Forbes, 20, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting into an occupied building around 5:30 p.m. on April 23.

According to a press release from the Decatur Police Department, Forbes used an “AR15 style weapon” to shoot at a building in the area of Clearview Street and Morgan Avenue.

Forbes also had an active warrant for an unrelated shooting that occurred in 2020. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and charged with shooting into an occupied building, bond was set at $110,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
Lawson Miller was found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of incest.
Marshall Co. man found guilty of rape, incest
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced its summer burning...
ADEM issues summer burning restrictions for some North Alabama counties
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
Kubach Jr. was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for...
Hartselle man arrested for alleged armed robbery, trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

The astronauts who completed one of the recent SpaceX flights to the International Space...
Astronauts describe their latest mission
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Jewish woman raising awareness of antisemitism