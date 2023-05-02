Decatur man arrested for allegedly shooting into occupied building in April

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly shooting into an occupied building on April 23.

Nicquan Forbes, 20, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting into an occupied building around 5:30 p.m. on April 23.

According to a press release from the Decatur Police Department, Forbes used an “AR15 style weapon” to shoot at a building in the area of Clearview Street and Morgan Avenue.

Forbes also had an active warrant for an unrelated shooting that occurred in 2020. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and charged with shooting into an occupied building, bond was set at $110,000.

