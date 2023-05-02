Deals
Cullman County Detention Center inmate caught after she fled from deputies

Savannah Haney.
Savannah Haney.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Cullman County Detention Center was caught on Tuesday after she fled from deputies at the Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Savannah Haney, 35, was taken to an appointment at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Once there, she fled on foot into a wooded area.

Haney was later taken into custody by Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cullman Police Department officers.

