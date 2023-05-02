Cullman County Detention Center inmate caught after she fled from deputies

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Cullman County Detention Center was caught on Tuesday after she fled from deputies at the Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Savannah Haney, 35, was taken to an appointment at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Once there, she fled on foot into a wooded area.

Haney was later taken into custody by Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cullman Police Department officers.

