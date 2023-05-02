Deals
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday regarding the feasibility study of the Tennessee River Bridge.

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Turner-Surles Community Resource Center. The meeting will be informal and no formal presentation will be given.

According to the City of Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the city received a $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the city will be providing an additional $1 million for the study.

In January, the Decatur City Council voted to perform a feasibility study on the bridge. The study will determine if there is a need for changes to the bridge or even a new bridge.

During the meeting, the public will have the opportunity to ask questions on the topic.

A comment period will be open until June 1, 2023. Comments can be submitted to: TTL, Inc. Decatur Bridge Comments 3516 Greensboro Avenue Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or Decaturbridge.comments@ttlusa.com.

