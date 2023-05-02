Changes in Praxis scoring system gives 32 graduates chance to teach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are 32 new teachers heading into Alabama classrooms as a result of some temporary changes to the Praxis exam scoring system.

The Alabama State Board of Education announced in 2022 that a pilot program would be launched and lower Praxis test scores would be accepted temporarily. Lower Praxis test scores would be accepted in exchange for a higher GPA in the future teacher’s specific subject and passage of the edTPA exam, which tests the person’s ability to teach.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said the inspiration for the program came from wanting to help people who struggle with test taking.

“We know that there are some excellent teachers out there who are not good test takers and that was really the discussion the board had last year,” Dr. Mackey said. “If somebody has the potential and all of the promise and they show through their course work and their interaction toward children that their a promising teacher, but their just not a good test taker, is there something we can do for them?”

The state school board also hoped the program would help combat the ongoing teacher shortage. Dr. Mackey said while the new educators are definitely needed during this shortage, 32 is a lot fewer than he expected.

“While we’re glad to have these 32 teachers coming into Alabama’s classrooms,” Dr. Mackey said. “It is a lower number than it could have been.”

He said hundreds of people studying to be teachers qualified for the pilot program, but many students and their colleges did not take advantage of the opportunity.

While this pilot program is only expected to last one year, some are worried that the lowered Praxis test standard could lead to lower quality teachers being hired.

“Between that higher GPA and the edTPA, I feel very confident that these thirty two teachers are solid teachers who demonstrate their capacity to enter classrooms in Alabama,” Dr. Mackey said.

Dr. Mackey said that as of right now, there are no plans to extend the program. However, the state school board hopes to soon offer tutoring to future teachers to help them prepare for the Praxis exam.

