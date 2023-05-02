Deals
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting Decatur Shred Day

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is hosting Decatur Shred Day this Saturday.

According to a press release from the BBB, the event will happen on May 6 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at BComing Church in Decatur.

This event is free. The following services will be available:

  • Document Shredding: Only paper documents will be accepted. All other materials such as cardboard, plastic, metal, and binders must be removed. There is a limit of three large trash bags or file storage boxes per vehicle.
  • Electronic Recycling: Computers, tablets, cell phones, etc. will be accepted. Televisions will not be accepted. Items must be less than 40 lbs.
  • Drug Take-Back: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting prescription and over-the-counter medications. Needles will not be accepted.

For more information on the event, call 256-355-5170.

