Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing a good Samaritan is set to begin in Madison County on Monday. X’Zavier Scott is accused of killing Tiffaney Kelley in Huntsville in 2018.

Police say Kelley gave Scott and his girlfriend at the time, Domanek Jackson, a ride when they stabbed her, stole her car and left her for dead.

Jackson’s trial recently ended and Scott’s jury selection is set to start on May 1, but now there are concerns that an interview with WAFF could impact the potential jurors’ objectivity.

The defense filed a motion in response to an interview with Kelley’s father, Chris Ford. He was upset that Scott’s co-defendant, Domanek Jackson, was just found guilty of robbery, and not guilty of murder.

According to the motion, he said:

“The first trial didn’t end [as] we thought. We’re so scared about how this one is going to come out,” Ford said. “My daughter was butchered out on the street and the first defendant just got convicted of robbery and they’re to go everything in their power to try and get this guy off. I understand that’s his right, but my daughter is in the ground. It’s like she has no rights.”

In the motion, the defense urges that his statements were “inflammatory, prejudicial and they likely tainted the jury pool, in effect prohibiting this defendant from having a fair trial.

The defense is asking the court to bar the family or anyone that represents them to make any public statements throughout the trial.

