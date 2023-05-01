Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing a good Samaritan is set to begin in Madison County on Monday. X’Zavier Scott is accused of killing Tiffaney Kelley in Huntsville in 2018.

Police say Kelley gave Scott and his girlfriend at the time, Domanek Jackson, a ride when they stabbed her, stole her car and left her for dead.

Jackson’s trial recently ended and Scott’s jury selection is set to start on May 1, but now there are concerns that an interview with WAFF could impact the potential jurors’ objectivity.

The defense filed a motion in response to an interview with Kelley’s father, Chris Ford. He was upset that Scott’s co-defendant, Domanek Jackson, was just found guilty of robbery, and not guilty of murder.

According to the motion, he said:

“The first trial didn’t end [as] we thought. We’re so scared about how this one is going to come out,” Ford said. “My daughter was butchered out on the street and the first defendant just got convicted of robbery and they’re to go everything in their power to try and get this guy off. I understand that’s his right, but my daughter is in the ground. It’s like she has no rights.”

In the motion, the defense urges that his statements were “inflammatory, prejudicial and they likely tainted the jury pool, in effect prohibiting this defendant from having a fair trial.

The defense is asking the court to bar the family or anyone that represents them to make any public statements throughout the trial.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Jackson County after police chase
Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
That bill would label a child's exposure to drag queens or kings as sexual conduct.
Alabama lawmakers introduce anti-drag bill
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Latest News

Alabama lawyer details your rights as a renter
Alabama lawyer details your rights as a renter
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
Fatal crash in Jackson County after police chase
Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police