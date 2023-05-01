Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Tennessee Valley Authority awards $85K to North Alabama schools

Tennessee Valley Authority logo
Tennessee Valley Authority logo(TVA)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced 64 schools that were awarded grants for cutting energy waste.

Of the 64 schools announced, seven are from North Alabama including four schools in Arab. The grants are part of the School Uplift program, a program that was launched by the TVA in 2021.

The School Uplift program invests in students’ futures by offering energy efficiency training and grants that not only reduce energy costs but improve the quality of the learning environment.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $410,000 with a total of $2.6 million awarded. According to the TVA, the amount given depended on the score each school achieved by cutting energy waste. The grant also incorporated a needs-based assessment of each school’s facilities to determine which buildings could achieve the greatest energy savings.

Arab Elementary School, Arab Junior High School, Arab High School, Arab Primary School, Cherokee High School and Colbert County High School were each awarded $10,000. Colbert Heights High School was awarded $25,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Jackson County after police chase
Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
That bill would label a child's exposure to drag queens or kings as sexual conduct.
Alabama lawmakers introduce anti-drag bill
Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction

Latest News

The Cordova Police Department said on Monday that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:05...
ALEA investigating officer-involved shooting in Cordova
The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.
I-65 back open following Cullman Co. wreck
Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on...
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
The counties that must follow these restrictions include DeKalb, Lawrence, Madison and Morgan.
ADEM issues summer burning restrictions for some North Alabama counties