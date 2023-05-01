Tennessee Valley Authority awards $85K to North Alabama schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced 64 schools that were awarded grants for cutting energy waste.

Of the 64 schools announced, seven are from North Alabama including four schools in Arab. The grants are part of the School Uplift program, a program that was launched by the TVA in 2021.

The School Uplift program invests in students’ futures by offering energy efficiency training and grants that not only reduce energy costs but improve the quality of the learning environment.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $410,000 with a total of $2.6 million awarded. According to the TVA, the amount given depended on the score each school achieved by cutting energy waste. The grant also incorporated a needs-based assessment of each school’s facilities to determine which buildings could achieve the greatest energy savings.

Arab Elementary School, Arab Junior High School, Arab High School, Arab Primary School, Cherokee High School and Colbert County High School were each awarded $10,000. Colbert Heights High School was awarded $25,000.

