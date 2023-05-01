Sunny, breezy and cool 60s Monday

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning and welcome to May!  We have fair skies and cool temps in the 40s to start off the work and school week, light jackets will be needed before heading out the door. 

We will see plenty of sunshine through the morning and afternoon today but the winds will be quite gusty behind the weekend’s cold front, highs today will stay below average in the middle 60s.  The breezy winds will stick around overnight with clear skies allowing low temperatures to fall into the low to middle 40s again.  Tuesday will be a very similar day with more sunshine and breezy winds gusting over 30 miles per hour, highs stay cool again in the middle 60s. 

We do start to warm up a bit for Wednesday and Thursday with things staying sunny and dry, highs will rebound into the low to middle 70s with less wind to deal with.  Our next best chance for any rain and storms will be into Friday afternoon, any chance of stronger storms will be highly dependent on how much moisture is available. 

Showers look possible for both Saturday and Sunday of next weekend with highs approaching 80 degrees.

