Splash into Water Safety Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is National Water Safety Month and that means its time to learn some valuable tips to keep you and your family safe in the water this summer.

Dr. Kristin Stitt and Dylan Eichberg from SafeSplash Swim School in Huntsville joined Tennessee Valley Living on Monday to provide important lessons to be safe in the water.

At SafeSplash, they use the “SPLASH” acronym:

S = SWIM LESSONS (be sure to learn the life saving skill of swimming)

P = PUT AWAY TOYS, PUT UP LADDER (empty small pools and cover hot tubs)

L = LIFE JACKETS (on a boat, canoe, kayak, paddle board)

A = ADULT ALWAYS WATCHING (establish an adult water watcher)

S = SHUT ALL GATES (self-closing and self-latching gates)

H = HOW TO RESCUE (Throw, don’t go! Know CPR and rescue skills)

(SafeSplash Swim School)

