The Occasional Chef stops by to make southern shrimp and grits

Learn to make southern shrimp and grits.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shrimp and grits is a southern staple that is always a perfect meal to make and The Occasional Chef has just the recipe for you to try!

Casey Jones, also known as the Occasional Chef, stopped by Tennessee Valley Living to make her delicious shrimp and grits on Monday. If you would like to follow along, see the recipe below.

Shrimp and Grits Recipe by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

The Occasional Chef will also be hosting a Mother’s Day charcuterie class at Stovehouse on May 11. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

