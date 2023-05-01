Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says

FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat, Sleep, Console.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new approach to treating babies exposed to opioids during pregnancy is showing some success.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the Eat, Sleep, Console care approach helps newborns get out of the hospital sooner than the current treatment.

Researchers examined the new approach with 1,300 infants at 26 hospitals.

The new method encourages involvement from parents and prioritizes care that doesn’t involve medication.

Instead, parents use techniques such as swaddling, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.

The current approach involves nurses measuring a baby’s withdrawal symptoms before providing treatment such as methadone or morphine.

Researchers say infants using the Eat, Sleep, Console method left the hospital on average after eight days, while babies treated with the standard approach are hospitalized for about 15 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Jackson County after police chase
Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
That bill would label a child's exposure to drag queens or kings as sexual conduct.
Alabama lawmakers introduce anti-drag bill
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Latest News

'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
The FBI says it doesn't have any tips and is running into dead ends.
Manhunt continues for man accused of gunning down neighbors
FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
Joe Tacopina, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, arrives to federal court...
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias