New Huntsville Havoc head coach announced

The Huntsville Havoc announced that Stuart Stefan is the franchise’s new head coach.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc announced that Stuart Stefan is the franchise’s new head coach.

Stefan was an assistant coach for the Havoc after playing for the team from 2011 to 2018. Former Huntsville Havoc head coach, Glen Detulleo, retired at the conclusion of the season after leading the team to two Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) championships in 10 years.

“I’m honored to be taking on this new challenge,” Stefan said in a statement. “I have a deep connection to this team and this community, and I’m excited to help lead us to continued success in the seasons to come.”

The Havoc fell to the Birmingham Bulls in the semifinals of the SPHL playoffs to end their 2022-23 season.

“We are thrilled to have Stuart take the next step in his career with us,” Huntsville Havoc owner, Keith Jeffries, said in a statement. “He has been an important part of our organization for many years, first as a player and then as an assistant coach.”

