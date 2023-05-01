Morgan County man charged with wife’s 2017 murder pleads guilty

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man who was arrested and charged in 2017 for the murder of his wife pleaded guilty on Monday.

Andreas Shackleford was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department on March 9, 2017, when Minnie Marie Shackleford was found unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom at a residence in Decatur. Her autopsy later determined she died from severe head trauma and strangulation.

Andreas Shackleford pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life with parole, according to online court documents.

