Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering ‘Good Samaritan’ in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing a good Samaritan was declared a mistrial on Tuesday. X’Zavier Scott is accused of killing Tiffany Kelley in Huntsville in 2018.

Police say Kelley gave Scott and his girlfriend at the time, Domanek Jackson, a ride when they stabbed her, stole her car and left her for dead.

Jackson’s trial recently ended and Scott’s jury selection was set to start on May 1, but there were concerns that an interview with WAFF would impact the potential jurors’ objectivity.

The defense filed a motion in response to an interview with Kelley’s father, Chris Ford. He was upset that Scott’s co-defendant, Domanek Jackson, was found guilty of robbery and not guilty of murder.

According to the motion, he said:

“The first trial didn’t end [as] we thought. We’re so scared about how this one is going to come out,” Ford said. “My daughter was butchered out on the street and the first defendant just got convicted of robbery and they’re to go everything in their power to try and get this guy off. I understand that’s his right, but my daughter is in the ground. It’s like she has no rights.”

In the motion, the defense urged that his statements were “inflammatory, prejudicial and they likely tainted the jury pool, in effect prohibiting this defendant from having a fair trial.”

The defense asked the court to bar the family or anyone that represents them to make any public statements throughout the trial.

Following Tuesday’s mistrial, Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate granted the motion and ordered the family and attorney not to speak with the media.

It is ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED as follows: All attorneys in this matter, including the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, its staff, employees and members of law enforcement, family and friends of the victim, as well as the attorneys for the defendant, their staff and employees, are prohibited from making any statements, oral or in written form, which they have reason to believe will be disseminated to the public through written or electronic media of any kind, as to any aspect of this case with the exception of the scheduling and nature of hearings, trial or other matters before this Court

