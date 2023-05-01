Marshall Co. man found guilty of rape, incest

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man was found guilty of rape and incest by a jury on April 28.

Court records show the trial of Lawson Miller started Wednesday, April 26 and ended Friday, April 28 with the jury reaching a guilty verdict. Miller was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of incest.

A sentencing hearing has been set for July 31 starting at 9 a.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse. Miller was placed in the custody of the Marshall County Jail where he will be held until sentencing.

