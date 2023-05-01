Deals
I-65 back open following Cullman Co. wreck


The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co. Ala. (WBRC) - The portion of Interstate 65 that was closed due a crash on Monday morning was reopened as of 11:30 a.m.



Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate the crash.

