Hartselle man arrested for alleged armed robbery, trafficking fentanyl

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for an alleged armed robbery and trafficking of fentanyl.

According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, James Kubach Jr., 32, was arrested on April 28. Kubach Jr. was wanted on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery.

Law enforcement located Kubach Jr. on Mt. Tabor Road where he then attempted to flee law enforcement. Soon after his attempted getaway, Kubach Jr. was arrested.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and discovered narcotics, paraphernalia and illegal firearms. The firearms included a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun and a .380 handgun.

Kubach Jr. was charged with possession of a short-barrel shotgun, trafficking fentanyl and possession of marijuana along with his previous warrants. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

