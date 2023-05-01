Deals
Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting in Cullman Co. for Hwy. 157 completion

Governor Kay Ivey visited Cullman County on Monday to celebrate the completion of the Highway 157 widening project.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The $14.9 million project started in 2018 and construction on the roadway began in October 2020 by Chilton Contractors Inc.

The $14.9 million project started in 2018 and construction on the roadway began in October 2020 by Chilton Contractors Inc.

The highway will now have four lanes for 60 miles across the state and Gov. Ivey says the need for large highways in North Alabama is growing every day.

“When interstate access is limited, economic development is hampered and access to schools, health care and facilities that house our basic daily necessities are limited,” Ivey said. “As North Alabama continues to remain prosperous and abundant with opportunities for growth the need for a widened highway is even more apparent than ever before.”

Although most of the work is completed, motorists are being asked to remain aware that the area is still a work zone and single-lane closures are possible to complete final, minor work items.

