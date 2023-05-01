Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says

According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the outskirts of Bakhmut.(From Cooper Harris Andrews)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A family is mourning the loss of a former U.S. Marine who was killed in Ukraine in April.

According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Andrews was from Cleveland, Ohio.

His mother, Willow Andrews, says he left in November to join a group of foreign fighters helping Ukraine’s military.

His contract ended in March, but he decided to stay and work for an activist group.

On social media, the group says Andrews was killed while helping evacuate civilians from the city.

His mother said it likely happened on a rare access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces.

It’s also used by civilians to evacuate the city.

Willow Andrews said her son’s body has yet to be recovered due to the intense fighting that continues in Bakhmut.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Jackson County after police chase
Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash
Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
That bill would label a child's exposure to drag queens or kings as sexual conduct.
Alabama lawmakers introduce anti-drag bill

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Former FBI investigator gives insight on Texas shooter manhunt
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders at White House on May 9
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say