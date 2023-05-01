Deals
Former FBI investigator gives insight on Texas shooter manhunt

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Texas said suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa bypassed over 150 law enforcement agents and they currently have “no leads” on where he could be. While Texas authorities search for Oropesa, former FBI Investigator Cecil Moses showed WAFF 48 what the investigation process could look like.

Moses, who spent years investigating cases similar to Oropesa’s, said anything related to the shooter can be used as a possible lead.

“The FBI will immediately do a profile on the guy, and they’ve already done a deep drill on him,” he said. “They’ll know what kind of food he eats, what kind of car he likes to drive, and the cigarettes he smokes if he smokes. All of those little details will add up as leads. Whether he’s escaped back into Mexico or not, he’ll be found.”

Moses said these may seem like small and insignificant details, but can add up to an arrest. He said he’s personally ended a manhunt after finding cigarettes that a suspect commonly smoked.

For him, it’s only a matter of time before authorities find Oropesa, but he hopes they find him safely.

“It’s just a matter of how long it takes, and how many other people get hurt before he’s captured,” he said. “If he’s cornered someplace, maybe with another family, there’s a high probability that he’ll hurt other people. There’s a very high probability that he’ll shoot it out with law enforcement.”

