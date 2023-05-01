As Florence renters face eviction, read what one legal expert says about your rights as a tenant

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Renters across the state should take heed to what about 100 people at a small apartment building in Florence are experiencing.

In late April, Sundance Management gave all of their tenants eviction notices telling them they had to be out of the apartments by June 1. The apartments are being converted to student housing for the University of North Alabama.

“They said that we can sign some statement saying that we’re welcome to move into another place and it’s only limited, it’s first-come-first-serve basis,” said Simone Graham, one of the tenants facing eviction. “We’re not staying here. We don’t want to be under them. We don’t want to be residents under someone who clearly doesn’t care.”

Instead of taking the company’s offer, she’s opting to move back with her family instead.

Thomas McGrath is a lawyer who specializes in homeowner and tenant affairs. He has 30 years in the business and says depending on what’s on your lease, this could happen to you too.

“You can contract for anything that’s legal and if they put in their contract they can give you 30 to 60 days notice and you have to leave, that would be legal,” McGrath says.

He adds that it’s up to the renters to know exactly what’s in the fine print before signing your lease. Those terms and conditions could make or break you.

“If you have a six-month lease that says you can’t leave early, a landlord typically can’t force you out early either,” McGrath continued. “If the lease doesn’t provide for somebody to be forced out early and they force them out anyway, the law would allow those tenants to come back and get all the costs and some of the grief and headache that they were caused by having to leave early or unexpectedly.

He says the Landlord-Tenant Act in Alabama would govern things that aren’t covered in the lease, but he says those laws benefit landlords much more than they benefit the tenant.

“Leases are almost entirely written by large firms. I like to say that there are small planets of lawyers writing leases and all of the terms go against the renter,” McGrath said.

We’ve reached out to Sundance Management about their tenants’ situation, but we’re told they couldn’t provide any comment on it.

