The Cure Bash happening at Stovehouse

The Cure Bash is set for May 11 at Stovehouse.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cure Diabetes Incorporated is hosting a “bash” at Stovehouse on May 11 to raise money for the mobile education van.

The bash will feature an exhibition by Fred Astaire Dance Studios and JED Eye will perform. The mobile education van delivers diabetes prevention and education to Madison, Morgan, Limestone, DeKalb, Marshall and Jackson counties.

Cure Diabetes, Inc. is a non-profit organization that was founded by Dr. Robert H. Creech. Dr. Creech passed away in 2021, but his family and colleagues carry on his legacy with the organization he started.

Doors open at Stovehouse at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

