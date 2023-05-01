Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

ALEA investigating officer-involved shooting in Cordova

The Cordova Police Department said on Monday that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:05...
The Cordova Police Department said on Monday that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. Monday morning at 83 School Street in Cordova.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday morning in Cordova.

The Cordova Police Department said on Monday that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. Monday morning at 83 School Street in Cordova.

They said Cordova police officers were not involved in the shooting and said their agency is not involved in the investigation.

The shooting happened on School Street.
The shooting happened on School Street.(WBRC)

WBRC is working to gather more information about the incident and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Jackson County after police chase
Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
That bill would label a child's exposure to drag queens or kings as sexual conduct.
Alabama lawmakers introduce anti-drag bill
Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction

Latest News

Tennessee Valley Authority logo
Tennessee Valley Authority awards $85K to North Alabama schools
The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.
I-65 back open following Cullman Co. wreck
Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on...
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
The counties that must follow these restrictions include DeKalb, Lawrence, Madison and Morgan.
ADEM issues summer burning restrictions for some North Alabama counties