ADEM issues summer burning restrictions for some North Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced its summer burning restrictions for several North Alabama counties.

Under ADEM regulations, non-agricultural burns are not allowed in May, June, July, August, September and October. The counties that must follow these restrictions include DeKalb, Lawrence, Madison and Morgan.

Burn permits may only be issued for wildlife, hardwood control, other understory, piled debris, scattered debris and agriculture. For more information, call (334) 271-7879.

