Sunny, breezy and cool for today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Any lingering showers early will be replaced by abundant sunshine, breezy and cool conditions. Gusts to 30-35 MPH out of the NW with high temps in the 60s to near 70°. Tonight, clear, breezy & cool. Low to mid 40s. Monday, still sunny, breezy and cool. High temps in the 60s. After another cool and clear night more sun for Tuesday, less wind and nice. Around 70°. Wednesday and Thursday, sunny and a little warmer. Low to mid 70s. Chance of rain Friday and Saturday, mid-70s. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday, mid-70s.

