Scottsboro man killed in Sunday morning crash while attempting to elude police

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A 33-year-old Scottsboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning while attempting to elude police.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Luke Crockett, 33, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck multiple trees. Crockett was attempting to elude a Scottsboro Police Officer at the time of the crash according to an official with ALEA.

Crockett was pronounced dead on the scene and according to ALEA, Crockett was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Jackson County 21 near McClendon Drive in Scottsboro.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

