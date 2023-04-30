Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chris Reese Jr., 20, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck an embankment. After the initial collision, Resse Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a tree.

Reese Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. Saturday on Leola Road near Hickory Grove Road.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
Motorcyclist seriously injured following wreck on University Dr.
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
Florence apartment residents facing eviction for UNA student housing
Florence apartment residents facing eviction for UNA student housing

Latest News

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny, breezy, and cool Sunday
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Lawrence County motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon
Good morning! Any lingering early showers will be replaced by abundant sunshine, breezy and...
Sunny, breezy, and cool Sunday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
1 year anniversary of Casey White escaping