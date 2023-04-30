One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chris Reese Jr., 20, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck an embankment. After the initial collision, Resse Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a tree.

Reese Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. Saturday on Leola Road near Hickory Grove Road.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

