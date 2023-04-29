Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety

The Grundy County Director of Schools walked back comments he made during a heated school board meeting.
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have reached an agreement for the sheriff's office to provide school resource officers.(CNN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee director of schools had to walk back a comment about school safety after he said he had “other things to do than worrying about our schools being secure” during a board meeting on Thursday night.

Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley quickly apologized after the comment was made at the Grundy County School Board meeting on Thursday night.

The comment came from Durley after a heated discussion about having school resource officers or SROs at every school.

“How about you let the Sheriff and his officers protect our children and community? Instead, you hire rent-a-cops with no formal training,” someone said at the Grundy County School Board meeting on Thursday.

The comment came months of building frustration for Grundy County School parents.

In response, Durley said: “I’m at a point where I have other things to worry about, other things to do than worrying about our schools being secure. That didn’t come out right. It is a concern of mine for the schools to be secure, I apologize.”

In September 2022, Grundy County Schools allegedly didn’t have school resource officers. Last month, SROs were still absent due to a disputed contract between the sheriff and director of schools’ office.

“We’re still waiting to settle the MOU to get our SROs into the schools,” Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter said.

According to CNN, the contract between Grundy County Schools and the sheriff’s office remains unsigned, but the sheriff said they’ve agreed to let deputies patrol the schools until it is signed.

When asked about whether SROs are back in Grundy schools, the sheriff responded that there are SROs in schools.

Gunter said a decision was made several weeks ago.

“We’ve been providing security for quite a while now, both inside the school and outside the school,” Gunter said.

With deputies patrolling the schools, the contract discussion was postponed for the next school year, according to CNN.

Since the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville in March, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been pushing for state funding to put an armed officer in every public school.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
Motorcyclist seriously injured following wreck on University Dr.
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
Florence apartment residents facing eviction for UNA student housing
Florence apartment residents facing eviction for UNA student housing

Latest News

A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Saturday afternoon Lawrence County motorcycle crash
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny, breezy, and cool Sunday
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
A 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in...
One killed in Lawrence County motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon
Good morning! Any lingering early showers will be replaced by abundant sunshine, breezy and...
Sunny, breezy, and cool Sunday