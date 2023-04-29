Increasing clouds today after morning sun, rain likely tonight.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! A foggy start to the day for parts of the area. The fog will burn off, we pop some sun mid to late morning before becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High temps reach the mid-70s. Tonight, rain likely. A few thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Low 50s. Sunday, any lingering showers or clouds will move out quick and a mostly sunny day can be expected. Breezy with gusts to 30-35 MPH out of the Northwest. Sunday night, clear, breezy and cool. Mid to upper 40s. Monday, sunny, breezy and cool. Mid to upper 60s. Tuesday through Thursday, sunny. High temps around 70°. A chance of rain Friday and Saturday before sun returns for next Sunday. high temps in the mid-70s, overnight low temps around 50°.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.