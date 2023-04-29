Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Increasing clouds today after morning sun, rain likely tonight.

First Alert Weather
Good morning! A foggy start to the day for parts of the area. The fog will burn off, we pop...
Good morning! A foggy start to the day for parts of the area. The fog will burn off, we pop some sun mid to late morning before becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High temps reach the mid-70s. Tonight, rain likely. A few thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Low 50s. Sunday, any lingering showers or clouds will move out quick and a mostly sunny day can be expected. Breezy with gusts to 30-35 MPH out of the Northwest. Sunday night, clear, breezy and cool. Mid to upper 40s. Monday, sunny, breezy and cool. Mid to upper 60s. Tuesday through Thursday, sunny. High temps around 70°. A chance of rain Friday and Saturday before sun returns for next Sunday. high temps in the mid-70s, overnight low temps around 50°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! A foggy start to the day for parts of the area. The fog will burn off, we pop some sun mid to late morning before becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High temps reach the mid-70s. Tonight, rain likely. A few thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Low 50s. Sunday, any lingering showers or clouds will move out quick and a mostly sunny day can be expected. Breezy with gusts to 30-35 MPH out of the Northwest. Sunday night, clear, breezy and cool. Mid to upper 40s. Monday, sunny, breezy and cool. Mid to upper 60s. Tuesday through Thursday, sunny. High temps around 70°. A chance of rain Friday and Saturday before sun returns for next Sunday. high temps in the mid-70s, overnight low temps around 50°.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
Motorcyclist seriously injured following wreck on University Dr.
Drugs seized in Fayetteville, TN
Drugs, guns and cash seized during Fayetteville, TN domestic violence arrest
The first round was supposed to begin on Thursday, but it was delayed until Friday due to...
HomeTown Lenders Championship reduced to 3 rounds
Six proposed locations for Huntsville
Plan for 6 new Food City stores approved by Huntsville City Council

Latest News

Sun pops at times this afternoon, but still a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. A...
Some sun, a few showers for the rest of the day
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday forecast at noon
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast