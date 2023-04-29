Florence apartment residents facing eviction for UNA student housing

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Gilbert Court Apartments in Florence are now having to look for other places to live after property management informed them that the complex was becoming student housing for the University of North Alabama.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sundance Management attached eviction notices to the tenant’s doors informing them that they had until June 1 to find a new home.

“We’re people too. I’m sure they don’t live here so obviously they don’t know how it feels, but we’re their tenants, supposed to be. And it’s like they don’t even care about us,” said Simone Graham, a current tenant at Gilbert Courts.

In the letter, Sundance Management says they would be offering a limited number of transfers to one of their local properties on a first-come-first-served basis.

Graham is seven months pregnant and has lived at Gilbert Courts for years. Due to the eviction, she has decided to go back home to her family in Tennessee.

“I’m looking right now. I’ve got some relatives who’ll help me move stuff in, I can stay with them until I can find a place. It really irritates me, but there’s nothing you can do about it. That’s the way it is,” said Robert Walker, another tenant.

Walker has lived at Gilbert Courts since 2005 and will be 80 next month and is one of the many tenants who have lived there for decades. He says 37 days just is not enough notice.

“Well, if you’re going to transfer, it doesn’t matter to them or another apartment, you still [have to] leave,” Walker said. “That’s how I look at that. Give at least 90 days’ notice so you can find a place but they aren’t going to do that.”

A representative from Sundance Management says they can not comment on the situation. In the meantime, residents at Gilbert Court feel as though their entire living situation has been upended by this situation.

