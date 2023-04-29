Albertville woman held on $600k bond for aggravated child abuse charges

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville woman is in the Marshall County Jail after being indicted by a Grand Jury on two aggravated child abuse charges.

According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, 34-year-old Immaculee Dieu was originally charged several months ago but the indictment came down in April.

The indictment reads that Dieu was the stepmother of the two children(under the age of 18) she allegedly abused, beat, maltreated or withheld food from.

On April 22, a warrant was served at her home in Albertville. Upon arrival, she was advised of her active warrant and contacted the children’s father to take custody of them.

Once the father arrives, she was taken to the Marshall County Jail where she is being held on a $600,000 bond. According to Dieu’s booking report, $100,000 has to be paid in cash before the $500,000 property bond can be made.

On April 25, Dieu’s undersigned attorney requested that the bond be reduced from $600,000 to one that is “reasonable and not deemed excessive due to the accused’s inability to pay.”

On January 17, it was agreed to reduce the cash bond to $10,000 by District Judge Mitchel Floyd with the special condition of not having contact with the alleged victim.

Dieu’s attorney believes that the current amount has been set in order to assure that she will not be released on bail and claims that “such a resulting loss of liberty until the establishment of guilt is clearly unconstitutional.”

The motion states that Dieu holds a position in the Human Resources Department at Pilgrim’s Pride in Albertville, has split custody of her two young children(not the alleged victims), has not been convicted of any previous crimes and is willing to turn in her passport.

Her attorney has asked that the Court honor the prior agreement of the $10,000 cash bond(that has already been paid) and has requested a hearing “to fully explore and present grounds” for the request.

