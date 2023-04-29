Deals
Alabama lawmakers introduce anti-drag bill

Local reaction to proposed drag bill
By Romario Gardner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Alabama lawmakers are working toward a goal they believe will protect your child.

Republican lawmakers filed House Bill 401 would ban drag performances around children.

House Bill 401 would label a child’s exposure to drag queens or kings as sexual conduct and a nuisance.

It would further prohibit them from schools and libraries, and in other public places where minors are present.

The proposed bill would also give state, county, and city officials the ability to ask a judge to stop any planned events.

“This isn’t a societal problem with drag. It’s a problem with the LGBTQ plus community being in drag,” said the VP for Rocket City Pride Lori Ellison. She believes the bill follows the coattails of Tennessee’s recent anti-drag bill banning drag performances altogether.

“If we’re okay with this, we’re going to be okay with the next step,” said, Ellison “And the next thing until suddenly, it’s just illegal, again, to be a member of the LGBTQ plus community.”

WAFF will update you on how and if this bill progresses.

