Alabama lawmakers hope to save Saturn 1B rocket

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Saturn 1B rocket is an icon that welcomes you into North Alabama and has stood tall for decades, but now faces an uncertain future. Some state and local leaders are banding together to do what they can to save it.

The Saturn 1B rocket has welcomed millions into the state of Alabama throughout the 44 years it has stood alongside I-65 in Ardmore. In January, it was announced that the rocket would be removed.

‘Damage too significant to repair’: Saturn 1B rocket to be removed from Ardmore Welcome Center

State Senator Tom Butler has plans to introduce funding for the preservation of the rocket. If he can not get the funding approved, he already has a bill in the Senate that would replace or replicate Saturn 1B if passed.

“That history needs to be maintained,” Butler said. “That positive image for Alabama certainly needs to be maintained and I think the legislature is committed to [helping to find] the funding that we need to keep that rocket right where it is, in a state that is very presentable for the image we want for Alabama.”

The bill to replicate Saturn 1B is only plan B as Butler’s main goal is to preserve the original rocket. According to conservators, the restoration project would cost around $4 million.

Butler said the state House of Representatives has already set aside $3 million in the general fund for the project. The House approved that budget on Tuesday and it is now in the state senate’s hands for further debate.

Historian Dr. Joe Fitzgerald says NASA will break the rocket down into pieces with no further use. He believes the rocket shows off the resources Alabama has to offer, and to bring it down would be a tragedy.

“Millions of cars have passed by in the intervening years and have seen that rocket and recognize that Alabama is a technical powerhouse and it’s become an iconic symbol of our state,” Dr. Fitzgerald said. “For that reason, I believe it should not, can not be taken down.”

Butler has not introduced the new funding plan yet but said he has plans to do so soon. As for his plan B, he said he has received major support from other lawmakers in either keeping or remembering Saturn 1B.

