Woman arrested for alleged chemical endangerment of 4-year-old child

Erica Jerry, was arrested when a child was found unresponsive by first responders at a...
Erica Jerry, was arrested when a child was found unresponsive by first responders at a residence on 14th Avenue NW.(MGN ONLINE)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department on Friday for allegedly chemically endangering a four-year-old child.

Erica Jerry, was arrested when a child was found unresponsive by first responders at a residence on 14th Avenue NW. The child was given Narcan and later taken to the hospital for further treatment. The child did test positive for fentanyl.

Two other kids were found in the home.

During the course of investigation, Jerry admitted there were pills in the home. Investigators found 199 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Jerry was arrested and charged with three counts of chemical endangerment of a child and for trafficking illegal drugs. Her bond was set at $90,000.

