Woman arrested for alleged chemical endangerment of 4-year-old child

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department on Friday for allegedly chemically endangering a four-year-old child.

Erica Jerry, was arrested when a child was found unresponsive by first responders at a residence on 14th Avenue NW. The child was given Narcan and later taken to the hospital for further treatment. The child did test positive for fentanyl.

Two other kids were found in the home.

During the course of investigation, Jerry admitted there were pills in the home. Investigators found 199 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Jerry was arrested and charged with three counts of chemical endangerment of a child and for trafficking illegal drugs. Her bond was set at $90,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.