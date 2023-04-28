U.S. Rep. Strong releases statement on Space Command location decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Representative Dale Strong took the opportunity on Thursday to question the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, about a final decision on the location of Space Command headquarters.

A final decision about the location of Space Command headquarters has been expected for quite some time. Colorado lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden in March to argue against moving Space Command.

Over the course of audits and reviews, Huntsville was determined to be the top pick to house Space Command headquarters.

Rep. Strong released the following statement about the location of Space Command headquarters:

“After years of review, the fact is, Redstone Arsenal is the best location to permanently house U.S. Space Command. While we wait for the final decision to be announced, I want to lay out the facts. Redstone Arsenal had the top score of all sites based on qualified workforce, value to the taxpayer, proximity to other relevant space agencies, cost of living for American servicemembers and civilian personnel and overall force protection requirements.

Simply put, Redstone Arsenal was chosen to house the permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, because it is best for national security and the American people. During a May 2022 briefing, GAO shared that there was, and I quote, “A large break between the top two candidates and everyone else.” To translate, Redstone Arsenal, the number one preference and Kirtland Air Force Base the number two preference were vastly more qualified to house Space Command headquarters than any other site, including Peterson.

The Department of Defense Inspector General’s final report, found the Air Force’s basing process, “complied with all law and policy and was reasonable in identifying Huntsville as the preferred location.” Redstone Arsenal was chosen to house the permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command because it is best for national security and the American people.”

