Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Tee times delayed Friday morning at HomeTown Lenders Championship

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first round of the HomeTown Lenders Championship at the Ledges in Huntsville has been delayed again on Friday morning.

Tournament officials confirm golfers will not tee off until 8:25 a.m.

If you have tickets for Thursday or Friday, you can attend round one today. Parking is available at the Sandra Moon Community Complex Parking lot. From there, shuttles will be available to the Ledges.

Officials hope to complete round one on Friday and round two on Saturday.

If that schedule holds, round three and round four would be completed on Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Sisk found guilty in murder trial
Mason Sisk found guilty by jury in Elkmont murder trial
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
Pouring concrete (Source: Pixabay)
Scammers stealing thousands of dollars from Alabama concrete businesses
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Man jumps through drive-thru window in robbery attempt

Latest News

Hometown Lenders Championship on delayed start Friday morning at the Ledges
Hometown Lenders Championship on delayed start Friday morning at the Ledges
Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at...
Jahmyr Gibbs selected by the Detroit Lions
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Will Anderson selected by the Houston Texans
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9)
Bryce Young goes first overall in the NFL Draft