Tee times delayed Friday morning at HomeTown Lenders Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first round of the HomeTown Lenders Championship at the Ledges in Huntsville has been delayed again on Friday morning.

Tournament officials confirm golfers will not tee off until 8:25 a.m.

If you have tickets for Thursday or Friday, you can attend round one today. Parking is available at the Sandra Moon Community Complex Parking lot. From there, shuttles will be available to the Ledges.

Officials hope to complete round one on Friday and round two on Saturday.

If that schedule holds, round three and round four would be completed on Sunday.

