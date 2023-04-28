Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Spring into some good reads this season

May is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to start being outdoors, but that doesn’t...
May is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to start being outdoors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good book now and again!(The Snail on the Wall bookstore)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to start being outdoors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good book now and again!

Lady Smith from The Snail on the Wall bookstore joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about some exciting reads and “Independent Bookstore Day.” To celebrate “Independent Bookstore Day”, you can go to Constitutional Hall in downtown Huntsville on Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to shop some books from The Snail on the Wall bookstore.

If you’d like to hear some of Lady Smith’s book suggestions, watch the video at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Sisk found guilty in murder trial
Mason Sisk found guilty by jury in Elkmont murder trial
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Pouring concrete (Source: Pixabay)
Scammers stealing thousands of dollars from Alabama concrete businesses
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice