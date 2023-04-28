Spring into some good reads this season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to start being outdoors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good book now and again!

Lady Smith from The Snail on the Wall bookstore joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about some exciting reads and “Independent Bookstore Day.” To celebrate “Independent Bookstore Day”, you can go to Constitutional Hall in downtown Huntsville on Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to shop some books from The Snail on the Wall bookstore.

If you’d like to hear some of Lady Smith’s book suggestions, watch the video at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.