Spotty rain & thunder this morning, sum peeks out later today

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday!  We have some isolated rain showers and even a few storms on the radar to start the day, storms should stay below severe criteria early but can still produce some pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning. 

Despite the rainfall, the morning commute should be a lot easier for most of you compared to yesterday with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s, some areas of fog will be possible early today.  Today will bring another chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms through the early part of the day with some sunshine peeking through into the afternoon, highs will reach the low to middle 70s with a west wind 5 to 15 miles per hour.  Clouds will clear out into the late evening and overnight hours with lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.  

Right now, the weekend actually looks pretty promising with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the low to middle 70s, a few isolated showers are possible early in the day.  Another wave of rain showers will move in late Saturday night into early Sunday, rainfall totals with this wave should be higher for locations south of the Tennessee River and into NE Alabama.  Despite some morning rainfall, Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 degrees and winds will be breezy though gusting over 20 miles per hour through the day. 

Next week will start off rain-free and slightly below average with highs staying in the low to middle 70s.

