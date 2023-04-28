Some sun, a few showers for the rest of the day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sun pops at times this afternoon, but still a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. A brief downpour or two remains in the forecast with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, dry with a few clouds. Low 50s. Saturday, sunny to start with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Temps in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night. Rain may be heavy at times. Lingering showers/storms end early Sunday morning, sun for the afternoon and breezy. Around 70°. Monday through Thursday, sunny and delightful. High temps around 70°, overnight low temps in the 40s. A chance of rain for Friday and rain at times for next weekend. High temps in the 70s.

