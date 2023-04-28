Sixth generation farmer shares history, talks evolution of farming technology

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ben Haynes is part of the family who has owned and operated Haynes Farms, LLC for six generations in Cullman County.

The business has undergone many changes in its history, but Haynes Farms still focuses on growing grass, grazing cattle and growing row crops. The farm is based in Fairview, Alabama, and it has been a major staple of the area since its beginnings.

Haynes said many jobs on the farm are still hard, but things have adapted over time with the inclusion of technology.

“There’s still a lot of hard work,” Haynes said. “In the fall when we’re working cows, we don’t have robots to work cows. I mean it’s dusty. It’s host. It’s nasty, but most of our jobs are just small, and especially on the crop side of the farm because that’s where so much of the technology has been incorporated, even down to small farms.

I think you’d be surprised at the amount of technology that’s been adapted, and I think you’d also be surprised at how business savvy, even those smaller operators are. They’re just as business savvy and business smart as a CEO somewhere... So, that’s what we are, we’re CEO’s and COO’s and CFO’s of pretty large companies. It doesn’t look like it, but that’s really what we are.”

Alabama Farmers Cooperative began in 1936 in Decatur, Alabama. It was originally known as the Tennessee Valley Fertilizer Cooperative. Alabama Farmers Co-op has become an important relationship for farmers across the southeast.

To learn more about Haynes Farm, LLC, click here.

