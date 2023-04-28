Seven HSV nonprofit organizations to receive grant funds from the City
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Huntsville City Council’s meeting on Thursday, council members authorized the City’s Community Development Office to distribute Community Development Block Grant funds to the following local nonprofit organizations:
- Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization - $15,500
- Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama - $166,039
- Harris Home for Children - $15,000
- ENABLE Madison County - $20,000
- Village of Promise - $15,000
- HATCH - $145,000
Council members also approved a resolution that authorized Mayor Tommy Battle to enter an agreement between the City and First Stop for the use of $150,000 in CBDG-Coronavirus funds from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and HUD. This agreement modification brings First Stop’s total award amount to $2 million.
