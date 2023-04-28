Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Seven HSV nonprofit organizations to receive grant funds from the City

Logo for City of Huntsville
Logo for City of Huntsville(City of Huntsville)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Huntsville City Council’s meeting on Thursday, council members authorized the City’s Community Development Office to distribute Community Development Block Grant funds to the following local nonprofit organizations:

  • Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization - $15,500
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama - $166,039
  • Harris Home for Children - $15,000
  • ENABLE Madison County - $20,000
  • Village of Promise - $15,000
  • HATCH - $145,000

Council members also approved a resolution that authorized Mayor Tommy Battle to enter an agreement between the City and First Stop for the use of $150,000 in CBDG-Coronavirus funds from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and HUD. This agreement modification brings First Stop’s total award amount to $2 million.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Victim of Tennessee attempted murder suspect speaks out after over 1 year of recovery
Proposed rendering of Food City grocery store
Huntsville City Council to consider plan for 6 new Food City grocery stores
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns

Latest News

Food City stores approved by Huntsville City Council
Circuit Judge denies William Darby’s motion for new immunity hearing
Jackson Co. woman convicted of killing alleged rapist in 2018 back in jail
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family victim of AI voice scam