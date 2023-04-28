Seven HSV nonprofit organizations to receive grant funds from the City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Huntsville City Council’s meeting on Thursday, council members authorized the City’s Community Development Office to distribute Community Development Block Grant funds to the following local nonprofit organizations:

Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization - $15,500

Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama - $166,039

Harris Home for Children - $15,000

ENABLE Madison County - $20,000

Village of Promise - $15,000

HATCH - $145,000

Council members also approved a resolution that authorized Mayor Tommy Battle to enter an agreement between the City and First Stop for the use of $150,000 in CBDG-Coronavirus funds from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and HUD. This agreement modification brings First Stop’s total award amount to $2 million.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.