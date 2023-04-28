Nonprofit organizations to receive grants from City of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council authorized the city’s Community Development Office to distribute funds from the Community Development Block Grant to multiple nonprofit organizations on Thursday.

The following organizations will be awarded funds:

Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization – $15,500 Funds will alleviate operating costs and administrative salaries of personnel overseeing the Non-Violent Re-Entry Program.

Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama – $166,039 Funds will alleviate costs of administrative salaries of personnel overseeing the educational, preventive, leadership, recreational and organized sports programs.

Harris Home for Children – $15,000 Funds will alleviate operating costs of the Foster Care and Child Place Program.

ENABLE Madison County – $20,000 Funds will alleviate costs of administrative salaries for personnel overseeing the Emergency Home Repair and Disability Modifications Program.

Village of Promise – $15,000 Funds will alleviate costs of administrative salaries for personnel overseeing the Middle School Success Program.

HATCH – $145,000 Funds will alleviate operating costs, administrative salaries and professional services contributing to economic and workforce development.



(City of Huntsville)

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was also approved by the city council to enter into an agreement between First Stop and the city to use $150,000 of the City Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funds.

To read the city’s entire 2023 Annual Action Plan, click here.

