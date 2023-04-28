Motorcyclist seriously injured following wreck on University Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI are on the scene of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. pm University Drive near the Landers McClarty Nissan dealership.

Don Webster with HEMSI, confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with life-threatening injuries.

HPD is advising motorists to avoid the area until the wreck is cleared. Westbound lanes are down to one lane at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

